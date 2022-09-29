Ghana Museums and Monuments Board at a recent meeting has deliberated on ways they would turn most castles and museums into tourist attractions across the country.

The Board Chair of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB), Dr Edith Dankwa, said they are certain to generate revenue from the initiative they are yet to put out.

In March 2022, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, tasked board members of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) to present a proposal on how they would turn the castles and museums into tourist attractions.

He made this statement when he swore in a 10-member board of the GMMB which is chaired by Dr Edith Dankwa in Accra on Wednesday 23rd March 2022.

Speaking in an interview with Adomonline.com during a recently-held management meeting, Dr Dankwa said apart from making a conscious effort to sell Ghana, the board is ready to modernise places of interests that have been likely abandoned.

“We thought about the strategy going forward… We want to take action as tourism has become a big source of revenue globally. We don’t think we have gained much benefits from the tourism industry yet so we are looking at how to generate much revenue through tourism.

“We are looking at selling our culture and values among other interesting things about us. They should be readily visible at museums and we should also make much money and support the industry,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah, Executive Director, Museums and Monument board said Ghana has many tourist attractions around the coastal areas in the southern sector that need to be renovated.

According to him, there is going to be a deliberate effort to highlight all these places of interests that have been taken off the radar.

“From Keta to Benin, we have about 28 forts and castles that have spread across. In the past, we couldn’t highlight them well for people to know. Now our focus is to sell them. They are part of our heritage and our descendants must get to know.

“We are not doing it for only foreigners. We are going to promote domestic tourism too. Not only that, we are encouraging people to visit these sites to learn more about our heritage. That is what identifies us as a people,” he said.

