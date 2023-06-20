The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has blamed the Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame, for adding fuel to an already heated legal battle.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show on Tuesday, Mr Amaliba accused the AG of insulting his client, James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the upcoming Assin North bye-election.

Mr Amaliba revealed that during a court session, the AG had labelled Mr Quayson as irresponsible, attributing his alleged irresponsibility as the cause of his current predicament.

These derogatory remarks did not sit well with the NDC’s legal team, who took issue with the AG’s comments.

To Mr Amaliba, the AG’s behaviour and stance were problematic for the principles of democracy.

Gyakye Quayson supporters at court

“Last week he insulted Gyakye Quayson, because our lawyer told the court that he was taking a national assignment. The AG was furious then called him irresponsible,” he claimed.

Mr Amaliba emphasised that the court had not taken such a position, highlighting the AG as the source of contention in the ongoing legal proceedings.

While he clarified that they were not opposed to Mr Quayson facing prosecution, Mr Amaliba expressed dissatisfaction with the processes surrounding the case.

According to him, the AG’s intention was to distract Mr Quayson, who enjoys popularity among the people of Assin North, in an attempt to sway public opinion.

To Amaliba, the AG’s actions seemed politically motivated, aimed at gaining an advantage for the NPP government.

He deemed it peculiar that the Mr Quayson was required to appear in court every day, per the prosecution’s request, suggesting the AG’s involvement in mischief.

The NDC’s legal team believed that this strategy was designed to disrupt their client’s campaign activities in the run-up to the Assin North bye-election scheduled for June 27.

In response to the mounting tensions, an application was made to the High Court to modify its order, requesting that Mr Quayson’s case no longer be heard on a daily basis.

However, the prosecution requested additional time to respond to the affidavit presented in support of the application. Consequently, the court adjourned the hearing to Wednesday, June 21, prolonging the already intense legal battle.

