The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised victory for the party in the Assin North bye-election slated for Tuesday, June 27.

He said the imminent victory of the party would be a testament to the government’s abysmal economic performance and urged the people to retain James Gyakye Quayson as their Member of Parliament to accelerate development.

At a rally to canvass votes for the party at Assin-Bereku, he called on the people not to fall prey to NPP’s promises and vote-buying tricks.

“Our victory in 2024 starts from here and is ordained by God. I’m of a strong belief that God will make NDC victorious in this bye-election.

“God has given the authority to you the people of Assin North to end the economic impunity and leadership paralysis exhibited by the government,” he stated.

Mr Mahama said the NDC was unperturbed by the vile political propaganda against Mr Quayson to reduce the NDC’s minority in parliament as he could not be jailed when Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1, the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold, a gold dealership firm, was walking freely.

Later, at a similar rally at Assin-Gangan, they promised to complete all abandoned road construction and bridges linking key communities to ease commuting challenges associated with it.

“In the next NDC administration, we shall complete the Senchiame-Gangan-Basafi-Ningo road, which has been stalled for political reasons. We will also construct a bridge on the river to link the district to Twifo-Praso,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director, said the government’s crippling performance in agriculture was yet another story of a government that had failed to honour its campaign promise to the people.

He said the NPP promised to modernise the sector to ensure that the standard of living for farmers is improved greatly, adding that the situation is getting even worse.

“There are far-reaching implications for such a poor growth performance for both the economy and the citizenry,” he noted.

Mr Gyamfi observed that the agriculture sector continued to provide the greatest employment opportunities for the majority of the country’s workforce, attracting substantial part of foreign exchange earnings and must be given the attention to help alleviate poverty.