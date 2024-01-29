Popular prophet, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, also known as Opambour claims former President John Dramani Mahama has been chosen by God to lead Ghana out of its current economic mess.

During a recent meeting with Mahama, Opambour said the divine calling on Mahama ahead of the December 7 general election is inevitable.

But Opambour cautioned John Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to remain vigilant at the polling stations and the strong room of the Electoral Commission (EC).

“Let your polling agents shine their eyes during the elections” he charged.

The man of God stressed the importance of staying alert and not succumbing to any distractions or attempts to undermine the electoral process.

“It is a divine will that Mahama leads Ghana once again and lead us out of our current hardships. No force on earth can alter this predetermined path” Opambour stated.

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Worship Center warned the leadership of NDC against accepting bribes to sabotage Mahama’s candidacy.

“As we approach the elections, those involved must maintain their integrity and steadfastness. Let us not be swayed by temptation or deceit. God’s will cannot be thwarted” Opambour stressed.

