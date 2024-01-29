Incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tafo-Pankrono, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has spoken about how his winning strategy in the just ended parliamentary primaries.

Following his victory, he reflected on the challenges he faced during the campaign.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr. Assafuah noted the significant opposition he encountered but credited his honesty for his success.

In his view, the campaign was the toughest in the Ashanti region’s history, with opponents resorting to lies and propaganda.

However, he said voters recognized his dedication to their best interests, resulting in his re-selection as the parliamentary candidate.

“My opponent cannot stand me, if she comes thousand times, I will beat her thousand times. I knew the contest was going to be difficult and I was aware of the challenges but I manage to pull through because of my honesty” he said.

Despite his opponent’s failure to congratulate him, Mr. Assafuah said he prioritised party unity because NPP bigger than individual differences.

Mr. Assafuah secured 367 votes, surpassing his closest rival, Dr. Serwah Donkor, who got 337 votes out of 710 cast, with six rejected ballots.

