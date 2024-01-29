The Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr. Rasheed Draman, has bemoaned prevalence of vote-buying in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said these inducements have led to the exit of capable legislators in Parliament which potentially hinder the functioning of the parliamentary process.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Draman cautioned political parties against engaging in such acts, asserting that, they undermine the efficacy of the legislative institution and diminish public trust.

“It was disheartening to see many incumbents lose their positions. Some of us anticipated this outcome when we saw the list, which included individuals like Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, among others, a few weeks ago. While some may have been contemplating retirement or pursuing other endeavors, it appears that the looming competition, fueled by financial incentives, prompted others to step aside voluntarily to avoid potential embarrassment. Money played a significant role in the [NPP] primaries on Saturday,” Dr. Draman remarked.

He urged political parties to put in place measures to curtail the monetisation of the democratic process.

“Regrettably, this trend poses a serious threat to our democracy, and its origins are concerning. If left unchecked, we may find ourselves in a situation where every election cycle yields a completely revamped Parliament,” he cautioned.

READ ALSO:

NPP primaries: Claudia Lumor breaks silence after defeat

John Peter Amewu acclaimed as NPP parliamentary candidate for Hohoe

Andre Ayew scores twice to propel Le Havre to a 3-3 draw against Lorient