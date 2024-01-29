The incumbent Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has revealed that, his close contender, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant General, called to congratulate him after winning the parliamentary primary in Akyem Swedru.

He also mentioned that, his other contender, Jerome Kwame Akordor called to congratulate him.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr. Osei Nyarko said they have planned to work together to enable the NPP break the 8 in the December polls.

“My contenders the Accountant General and Jerome have called to congratulate me. We spoke nicely and planned on how to work together to win victory in 2024,” he said.

Revealing his winning strategy, Mr. Osei Nyarko said he spent a lot of time with the people in the constituency and shared his vision with them.

Mr. Osei Nyarko won the primaries with 194 votes. The other two candidates, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem polled 94 votes, while Jerome Kwame Akordor got received 10 votes.

