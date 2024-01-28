Le Havre forward, Andre Ayew showcased his prowess by netting twice in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Lorient in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Stars skipper made a remarkable comeback to club football after a challenging 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, where Ghana exited at the group stage for the second consecutive time.

Entering the game as a substitute in the 70th minute with his team trailing 2-1, Ayew made an immediate impact by heading in a free kick in the 85th minute, levelling the score for Le Havre.

Despite Lorient regaining the lead with a header from Mohamed Bamba in the 91st minute, Ayew once again stole the spotlight.

In the fourth minute of added time, the 34-year-old veteran executed a sensational overhead kick to secure a crucial point for his team, concluding the match in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

These goals marked Ayew’s first contributions to Le Havre’s scoreline in five games since joining the club just weeks before the disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign for Ghana.

The captain’s impactful performance on his return to club football demonstrated his resilience and ability to make a difference on the pitch.

Andre Ayew returned to France as a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.