Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, also known as Kwaku Azar, has raised serious doubts about the legitimacy of the trial of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo.

Expressing concerns in a post on Facebook, he said such a narrative should never happen in an era governed by constitutional principles.

“ACP Agordzo’s story should not be happening in a constitutional era. Da Yie!” he said on January 28, 2024.

Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo, facing charges of conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason has nee acquitted and discharged.

The High Court delivered verdicts, convicting six out of nine individuals implicated in the alleged coup plot.

Those convicted were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason, facing the dire penalty of death by hanging.

