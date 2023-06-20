The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, has warned families and chiefs over the illegal and rampant sale of lands in the area.

According to the paramount chief, all lands are seen as “stool lands,” it is the right thing to visit the stool land office for approval before selling or buying land.

He stated this is the best way and procedure to go by to avoid the seizure of a property.

Mr Badu emphasised that by so doing, it will help nananom to render proper account to the people of Dormaa and also help to offer more accelerated development and projects to the various communities.

ALSO READ: