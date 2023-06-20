Adomonline.com has exclusively obtained some scripts of prospective teachers who sat for the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) last month.

This comes amidst the concerns expressed over the mass failure of the candidates.

Out of 7,728 prospective teachers who sat again for the exam conducted mainly in literacy and numeracy, 1,277 passed.

The figure represents 16.5 per cent of the candidates who sat again for the examination, introduced to license teaching practitioners.

In some of the scripts obtained, the candidates were asked to write an essay of 200 words on how homework improves teaching and learning.

It is, however, not clear whether the candidates had difficulty understanding the question or just didn’t see the need to answer it.

Aside from the horrible handwriting, it is impossible to read or understand the answers the candidates provided.

The Registrar of GTLE, Dr Christian Addai-Poku, expressing frustration over the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, said some of the students also ended up repeating the questions they were asked.

He indicated that all the candidates had sat for the exam at least twice, with some sitting for as many as nine times.

Dr Addai-Poku, however, noted they have another chance to justify themselves in an exams scheduled for November.

