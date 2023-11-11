Kumawood stars graced the launch of the Heal Komfo Anokye Fund, an initiative spearheaded by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The primary goal of this fund is to raise $10 million for the extensive renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

KATH, serving as a crucial referral center for 12 out of Ghana’s 16 regions, has faced challenges in providing a conducive therapeutic environment. Recognizing this, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has taken it upon himself to transform Ghana’s second-largest teaching hospital into a facility befitting its significance.

Notable Kumawood figures who graced the occasion are veteran actor, Kofi Adu popularly known as Agya Koo, the versatile actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown, Bill Asamoah, and many others.

During the launch, the Asantehene passionately expressed his concerns about the current state of KATH, shedding light on the urgent need for improvement.

KUMAWOOD Stars have pledge to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to avail themselves for any publicity that the #healkomfoanokye project may need to its complete success. From TV, Radio, Newspapers, Social Media, door-to-door education etc to show their support towards the project. pic.twitter.com/ofe3UPCrPT — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) November 10, 2023