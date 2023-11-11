In a surprising turn of events, Charles Nii Armah-Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale, has mounted a spirited defense for colleague, Stonebwoy who is being mocked for not getting Grammy nomination.

The BHIM Nation President put in a lot of work and played a lot of international shows to put his name on the map.

However, despite his efforts, Stonebwoy did not get any Grammy nomination this year, along with other Ghanaian musicians who submitted their projects for consideration.

Amidst the disappointment, social media users, particularly fans of Shatta Wale started taunting Stonebwoy.

However, Shatta Wale, in a video shared on Instagram issued a stern warning to his fans, urging them to refrain from mocking the misfortune of another artiste.

Watch video below: