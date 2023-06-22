General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, believes the Black Stars will emerge as champions of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

The four-time African champions need to win their final group game against Madagascar to secure their place in the continent’s most prestigious tournament.

According to Prosper Harrison Addo, the weather in Ivory Coast will favour Ghana to win the 2023 AFCON.

“It will require a lot of hard work and good preparation to make it happen. The rest of Africa wants Ghana to be at the AFCON, our determination to be there, including the good weather and everything [in Ivory Coast] suits us, so we’re hoping to qualify and go and win the cup,” the GFA General Secretary said in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

Ghana is top of Group E of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON with a one-point advantage over Angola, the country in second.

The Black Stars need to beat their counterpart from the Central African Republic in September to guarantee a place at the 2023 AFCON.

The next edition of the AFCON will be played between January and February of 2024.

Ghana have not won the AFCON since 1982 in Libya. The team have come close to ending 41 years trophy drought in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

