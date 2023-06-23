A three-year-old nursery 2 pupil, Angela Gamadzi, has been killed after a heavy rainfall at Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region.

The headteacher of the victim’s school, Owusu Rockson, explained that the sad incident happened when they had closed.

He narrated to Adom News that due to the heavy rains, the pupils were restrained and information was sent to the parents to pick up their wards from the school’s premises.

However, the victim and two of her siblings proceeded to walk home after the rains had subsided and accidentally slipped into a flooded gutter.

Eyewitnesses managed to rescue her from the flood waters after which she was rushed to the hospital.

She was declared dead before arrival at the Bibiani Government Hospital.

The body of the deceased was subsequently deposited in the hospital’s morgue with parent’s approval while police investigations begin.

