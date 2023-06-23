A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Thursday besieged Parliament to demand the removal of taxes on sanitary pads by the government.

The group says the 12.5 percent VAT and the 20 percent import tax on sanitary pads have increased the prices of the item.

The development they bemoaned is making it impossible for women who represent 51 per cent of Ghana’s population to afford them.

Addressing journalists, the spokesperson for the group, Ama Pratt said they will not relent in their efforts to have the taxes scrapped.

“It is surprising for a goverment to impose taxes on sanitary pads and ask girls struggling to make ends meet to pay luxurious taxes. It is untenable.

“Government wants girls who can’t afford to walk around with blood oozing around them?” she quizzed.

Meanwhile, the Association of Ghana Industries, despite numerous calls for the removal of taxes, says it will rather sink the economy.

ALSO READ: