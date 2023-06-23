The Assin North Constituency is currently experiencing a heightened political atmosphere as the bye-election date approaches.

Prominent figures from the two main political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have flocked Assin North to rally support for their respective candidates.

One notable personality involved in the campaign is Haruna Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South.

Mr Iddrisu was captured in a viral video actively campaigning for James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC candidate in the bye-election.

In the video, Mr Iddrisu can be seen engaging with market women, moving from table to table and shop to shop, as he encourages them to vote for the NDC candidate.

The market women appeared delighted to have the former Minority Leader in their midst and enthusiastically pledged their support for the NDC, expressing their joy by cheering on Mr Iddrisu.

The active involvement of influential figures like Mr Iddrisu highlights the significance of the bye-election and the determination of the parties to gain an advantage in the constituency.

