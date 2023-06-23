Ghana goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, says he is excited and determined to impress after reuniting with his former coach at new club, Hibernian FC.

Wollacott joined the Scottish side on a three-year deal from English League One side Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

Wollacott worked under Easter Road boss Lee Johnson during their time together at Bristol City.

After completing the deal, Wollacott expressed his excitement and praised Johnson for developing his career.

“Obviously he was the First Team Manager at Bristol City, which is where I was a few years ago, so him signing me is a statement in itself because it shows his trust in me,” he told the club website.

“He played a massive part in my development at Bristol, so I want to repay that.”

It’s been a busy few days for the goalkeeper, who only just returned from international duty with Ghana.

The 26-year-old has earned 11 caps for the Black Stars so far and detailed how much of a privilege it is to be called up by them.

“It’s an honour. Going away with Ghana is really good, it’s a good life experience and football experience.

“I’ve just been away with them, got back on Wednesday, had a call from Hibs and it was an easy option to come here. It’s been a hectic time but I’m glad it’s all sorted now.“

Wollacott, who missed last year’s World Cup due to a finger injury sustained in the warm-up for his last outing before the tournament, will provide competition for captain David Marshall.