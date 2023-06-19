A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has filed his nomination forms at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra on Monday, June 19, 2023.

He was accompanied by prominent party members and supporters.

Having picked his nomination forms on May 29, 2023, on behalf of the former Minister for Food and Agriculture, a group of farmers and friends showed support for Dr Akoto’s presidential ambitions.



By filing his nomination forms, Dr Akoto becomes the third aspiring candidate to do so, following former Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who submitted their forms on June 12 and June 16 respectively.

The NPP opened nominations for the flagbearer slot on May 26, 2023, with a deadline of June 24 for submission.

So far, 11 presidential hopefuls, including Dr Akoto, picked up nomination forms to contest the position.

The Special Delegates Congress is scheduled to take place on August 26, 2023, where five of the presidential aspirants will be selected.

The top five candidates will then compete for the flagbearer slot on November 4, 2023, to determine who will lead the party in the 2024 general election.