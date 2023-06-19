Former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, has said all appointees of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be chased out of office when the NDC wins the 2024 election.

Mr Coker has said the incumbent government has set a lot of precedents which cannot be overlooked by the NDC.

He made these remarks on Adom TV’s Badwam, stating the NPP has thrown away the culture where positions were given on merit to making it patronage now.

“If God permits and the NDC comes into power in 2024, do you think the NPP appointees will be in office? We will chase them out with alacrity,” he told show host, Omanhene Kwabena Asante.

“When asked what happened to the saying that two wrongs do not make right, Ade Coker rebutted until doom’s day.”

