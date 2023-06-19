The Central Regional NDC Chairman, Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, has consoled the family of the party member who died in an accident during President Mahama’s campaign at Assin Dansame last weekend.

He said the NDC will join hands with the family to give the deceased a befitting burial.

The woman in question died in a vehicular accident involving a party’s pickup which was conveying party members from Assin Dansame to Assin Bereku.

The pickup, which was overloaded with about 35 party supporters, lost stability and somersaulted, resulting in several injuries and one casualty.

Following the devastating news, flagbearer Mr Mahama and other party executives visited the bereaved family to offer their condolence.

Meanwhile, the Assin North NPP, led by the parliamentary candidate Charles Opoku, Chairman Wontumi and other party executives have paid Ghc3,000 to cover the cost of coffin.

The team also added packets of roofing sheets to finish an uncompleted building started by the deceased who was the breadwinner.

The NDC is also making plans for a befitting funeral for the deceased.

