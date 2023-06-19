Police in Tamale have launched a search for the coach of a Division Two football club after he brutally assaulted a female referee, Mohammed Sakina Nasara.

The incident took place on Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium Annex 3, where Tiyumba Ladies were playing against Soccer Missionaries Ladies in the Northern Region Women’s Division Two League.

The coach in question, Iddrisu S. Napari, is currently on the run after the police declared him wanted following a report by the Northern Regional Football Association referees wing, according to Joy Sports investigations.

“The police visited his residence twice, but they haven’t found him. He is currently on the run. The Northern Regional FA has visited Nasara at the hospital, and she is in stable condition,” Tamale-based sports journalist, Sey Mubarak, told Joy Sports.

Nasara reportedly incurred Napari’s wrath after awarding an indirect free kick against Tiyumba Ladies when a teammate passed the ball to the goalkeeper, and she picked it up.

The coach then instructed his players to leave the field and would only continue the game if the decision was reversed, but the referee stood her ground.

Nasara was subsequently assaulted by Coach Napari – who is said to be known for his involevement in such incidents.

The referee has sustained various injuries of varying degrees and is currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Technical University Medical Hospital.