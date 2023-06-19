The family of the late Christian Kwame Amuzu, a former Assemblyman for Nogokpo-Ativuta Electoral Area in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, has refuted media reports that the deceased allegedly committed suicide.

Torgbi Atsu Gledza, an elder brother of the late former Assemblyman and head of the Amuzu family, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased was a healthy and hearty person, who did not complain of any illness or issues prior to his mysterious death.

He said contrary to earlier reports that the respected and accomplished businessman allegedly died of suicide, the family suspects that there was more to his sudden demise than is being speculated.

“C. K is a prominent member of our society, a successful businessman, known widely in political circles – this is a man who has made it in life. In fact, with his position and status in the society, we do not believe he can take his own life – there is something more to his death than is being reported,” Torgbi Gledza said.

He said the family was reliably informed that the wife of the late assemblyman did not pass the night at home prior to his death that fateful morning and that earlier reports attributed to her about taking their children to school were far from the facts so far gathered by the family.

The body of the deceased was found hanging on a rope in his living room in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14, leaving residents of the community in a state of shock and disbelief as to what could have led to his mysterious death.

Mr Jonas Fotor Agbagba, current assemblyman for the area told the GNA that he had met with the late former assemblyman just a day before the incident and they both had some discussions about the electoral area.

“I met with him just yesterday [Tuesday] – as you know, the local assembly elections are just around the corner and so we had some discussions as to how best to position myself for the election and some other matters relating to the progress of the electoral area. He is someone who really has the interest of the area at heart – it’s really shocking — I just can’t believe it,” Mr Agbagba lamented.

He described the sudden death of the former Assemblyman as a great loss to the Nogokpo-Ativuta electoral area.

Many residents of the electoral area the GNA interviewed, described the late former assemblyman as a kind and loving person who had supported a lot of people in the area to acquire higher education, provided the women folk with livelihood support and offered employment to many youth.

The late Christian Kwame Amuzu, fondly referred to as C.K by his friends and loved ones, was a businessman and partner of Sayon and Express Petroleum Companies and had other businesses in parts of the Volta region.

He is an avid supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and is said to be one of its strong financiers in the Ketu South constituency.

His sudden passing has been described by party faithful as “a big loss” to the NDC in the constituency.

His sudden death had thrown members of the NDC in the constituency into a state of utter disbelief.

They have since the incident thronged his residence to commiserate with the bereaved family.

The late former assemblyman was said to have played a pivotal role in the ensuing impasse between the chiefs and people of Nogokpo and the Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare.

He was said to have led a delegation on behalf of a prominent politician who hailed from the area to impress upon the traditional leaders of the town to handle the issue behind closed doors and to let sleeping dogs lie.

“He was in the process of ensuring that the matter was settled amicably before his sudden demise,” a close ally told the GNA.

The body of the late C.K Amuzu had been deposited at the Sacred Heart Catholic morgue at Abor while the Agbozume police have since invited his wife and housemaid to assist in investigations to unravel the cause of his death.