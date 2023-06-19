Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has affirmed the commitment of his ministry to collaborate with partner countries in order to effectively implement the necessary reforms and achieve the goals outlined in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Ministry, Mr Ofori-Atta highlighted the progress made thus far in implementing the reforms and shared plans for the future.

During his recent trips to South Africa and South Korea following the approval of the bailout, Mr Ofori-Atta says he engaged in private-sector discussions focused on agriculture and technology.

These engagements were aimed at fostering a more intentional and vigorous growth agenda, as well as building strategic partnerships to support Ghana’s economic turnaround.

The IMF has provided Ghana with a $3 billion extended credit facility as part of the bailout programme. This financial support will play a crucial role in bolstering Ghana’s economic stability and creating an enabling environment for sustainable growth.

Ofori-Atta emphasised the importance of continuous engagement with the global community to garner support for Ghana’s growth initiatives.

“As you know, I was in South Africa, South Korea and South Africa immediately after I remember approval to draw my private sector engagements in agriculture and technology in particular, pursue a more deliberate and aggressive growth agenda or continue to engage the global community to support our growth program for growth and economic turnaround,” he said on Sunday, June 18.

The Minister, however, expressed confidence in their ability to execute the necessary reforms and achieve the desired outcomes.

The ministry says it remains committed to driving economic growth, improving fiscal discipline, and ensuring the efficient utilization of resources to benefit the Ghanaian people.