Former President John Mahama has admonished fathers across the globe to continue playing their roles as fathers in their respective homes and communities.

According to him, the role of fatherhood is a tedious one and must not be taken lightly.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, June 18, on the occasion of Fathers’ Day, he also urged fathers to enjoy the moment.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 elections added that the love of fathers is admirable.

“Our love and dedication to our children, both biological and others, is truly admirable. Let us continue to put our families first in everything that we do.

“I must say that, on occasions such as today, we must use it, as we are celebrated or we celebrate ourselves, to strengthen our resilience in playing our role as fathers.”