Former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Ade Coker, has urged politicians to leave their comfort zones.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, he said that politicians must travel to other parts of the country to better appreciate the plights of the common Ghanaian.

According to him, after touring 15 regions, he noticed most roads in the districts are untarred, and some persons do not also have access to electricity and safe drinking water.

“Children walk long miles on dusty roads to school and get to school dirty. All our rivers are chocolate, none is as pure as the Awake water we’re drinking. The level of degradation and how bad galamsey activities have left our lands in a very bad state.

“In this politics? If we do not come down and see beyond Accra, Ghana will remain underdeveloped.

“Every politician must make an effort to travel around and that probably will change your concept, how you talk,” he said.

Some Ghanaians in deprived areas often complain about politicians, especially, Members of Parliament only showing up to campaign and disappearing after they win elections.

ALSO READ:

Cedi to record further gains against dollar – Forex Bureau Association

Sex scandal at Benkum SHS: Mass transfer of teachers hits school

Kumawu bye-election: Voters reject GHc10 from NPP candidate agents [Video]