Some voters in the Kumawu constituency have allegedly rejected GHc10 from agents of the New Patriotic Party’s candidate Ernest Anim.

A video shared by JoyNews showed some constituents walking away from the agents who had stormed a house near a polling station.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has alleged that the NPP is engaging in vote buying at the ongoing election.

Days before the election, some videos circulated on social media showing some NPP agents distributing cups of rice and cloth to constituents.

But NPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, said it was a personal initiative by the ardent NPP follower and not necessarily vote buying by the party.

Voting in the bye-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region started smoothly in some polling stations at 7:00 am.

Some voters as early as 6:00 am formed long queues waiting for election officials to open polls.

In all, 34,000 voters are expected to cast their ballot which will take place in 75 polling stations.

Kumawu By-Election: Voters reject 10 cedis from agents of NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim. #ElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/4X2OQrXFU1 — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) May 23, 2023

