The bye-election which is currently underway in the Kumawu constituency has taken an interesting twist as reports indicate that some voters are engaging in questionable behaviour by accepting monetary incentives.

At the Sekyere L/A polling station, numerous voters, primarily women, were seen in a video forming a long queue as they eagerly awaited their turn to receive cash from a polling agent.

The agent, surrounded by these voters, appeared to be distributing the money. It is alleged that this money is being used as a means to influence voters to support a specific candidate.

The bye-election was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of Philip Basoah, the Member of Parliament for the area, who was affiliated with the New Patriotic Party. His death occurred on March 27, prompting the need for a replacement through the bye-election.

