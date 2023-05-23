Some youth at the Kumawu Zongo polling station have created a makeshift base in front of a local drinking spot, openly offering their votes for sale during the ongoing Kumawu bye-election.

Nana Yaw Gyimah of Joy News, recount the incident, revealing that these young people were eagerly waiting for representatives from any of the aspiring candidates who were willing to pay them money in exchange for their votes.

During the interview conducted by the reporter, the youth claimed to possess evidence that some delegates within the NPP had accepted monetary bribes from candidates during the party’s primary elections several months ago.

They firmly believed that if the NPP engaged in such practices at the internal party level, it was only reasonable for them to engage in similar behaviour during the bye-election. Consequently, they chose to set up camp and sell their votes to the highest bidder.

Allegations of vote buying had become rampant, spreading throughout the Kumawu township, capturing the attention and interest of nearly every young person residing there.

