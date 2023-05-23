Some residents of Wonoo are bitter over alleged money inducement by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the ongoing by-election at Kumawu.

They claim officials from the camp of NPP are sharing GH¢20/GH¢10 to the electorate who willingly show their voter’s ID card.

This is to ascertain whether they are voters and to ensure they get them to vote for their candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, in the election.

One of the displeased constituents, speaking to Adom News’ Nana Boakye Yiadom, criticised the ruling party for such conduct and thus admonished them to desist from it.

If you take your voters ID card to them then they will give you ¢20 for two people to share. That is what the NPP is doing.

That is what they are doing here. But we are not interested in that. We want everything to be free and fair, the constituent alleged.

Meanwhile, others have also accused the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of engaging in same tactics.

“It is true that the NPP people are sharing money here but the NDC also did same yesterday and shared medicine, spraying machine,” another constituent also alleged.