President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has said the Black Stars are on course to end the country’s trophyless jinx.

Having lifted the last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in 1982, the senior national team has struggled to win silverware for the past decades.

The Black Stars, however, came close in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

In the AFCON staged in Cameroon, the West African country exited the group phase with just a point and also exited the group phase of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, Kurt is certain the team will be ending the drought soon.

“The team [Black Stars] has not achieved by way of results on the pitch but by way of processes taking us to the promised land, I think we are on track,” he said in an interview with SuperSport.

“Let’s go back to where we took the team. Let’s look at the intangible assets of the squad, let’s look at the timing to prepare and get us a winning team,” he added.

The Black Stars are currently on course to secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

The team will regroup for the matchday five game against Madagascar in June.

