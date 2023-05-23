The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has deployed all 47 MMDCEs in the Ashanti Region, a good number of MPs, and Deputy Ministers as polling agents for the ongoing Kumawu bye-election.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is also underscoring its high stakes in the by-election by fielding high ranking party officers and MPs to give the polls a close watch.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is a polling agent for the NDC, and so is the Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akyem Central, Robert Kwakye, a polling agent for the NPP.

Robert Kwakye in an interview with Adom News’ Nana Boakye Yiadom said the strategy is to help ensure victory and preserve tradition for the party, maintaining that the NPP’s hold on the Kumawu seat is not about to change.

Kumawu is the NPP and NPP is Kumawu, he said, explaining that is the reason no other party has been successful in the constituency.

The NPP and NDC, along with two independent candidates are today, Tuesday, May 23, battling it out for the Kumawu parliamentary seat.

Ernest Yaw Anim is the NPP candidate, the NDC is fielding Kwasi Amankwaa, while two independent candidates both go by the name Kwaku Dua.

No less than 34,800 persons were registered as voters in the constituency during the 2020 general election.