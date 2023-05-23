Wedding bells will ring for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The Amazon founder, 59, is engaged to the Emmy-winning journalist, 53, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The happy news came as the couple are on vacation together in the South of France. Over the weekend, the pair were photographed enjoying a cheeky outing and attended the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. ABACAPRESS / SPLASHNEWS.COM

Sanchez was also seen rocking a ring on that finger on Sunday while they spent time together on the billionaire’s $500 million yacht named Koru.

The same yacht features a wooden sculpture made in the likeness of Sánchez. Attached to the ship’s prow, the design includes a necklace featuring the symbol for Koru, which is Māori for loop or coil. It’s based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond — a symbol that is special to the couple.

Koru symbolizes new beginnings — which Bezos has cited before on his Instagram — and a new phase of life, positive change, personal growth, and hope for the future.

The newly engaged couple took their relationship public in January 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children, after 25 years of marriage.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez has two children with the agent as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. JAMES VEYSEY/SHUTTERSTOCK

Over the years, Bezos and Sánchez have continued to grow together, with the couple going on family vacations, advocating for climate change and packing on the PDA.

“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for,” Sánchez wrote in a loving post in honor of his birthday in January.

“I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come,” she added. “Here’s to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter.”

Since stepping down as CEO of Amazon in February 2021, Bezos has focused his efforts on conservation and his space exploration company, Blue Origin. Sánchez has been with him each step of the way, and the pair are both dedicated to their work for the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative they launched to help fight climate change, which she co-chairs.

Back in November, during a joint interview, the Amazon founder told CNN he plans to give away most of his $124 billion fortune in his lifetime, focusing primarily on fighting climate change and supporting others who can help improve the deep divide over social and political issues.

“The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way,” he said of his philanthropic strategy. “It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar.”

Sánchez added that they make “really great teammates.”