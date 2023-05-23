St. Anne’s Hospital at Damongo has successfully regained access to the national grid.

This happened after the intervention of the constituency’s legislator and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

In addition to the hospital, the Damongo Fire Service Station, which had also faced disconnection from the power supply a few weeks ago, has been reconnected through the minister’s efforts.

This intervention became imperative after reports emerged that two babies had tragically lost their lives at the hospital due to the power outage.

The hospital’s Head of Communications and Clinical Coordinator, Dr Gbeadese Ahmed, told Accra-based Citi News that the babies were lost because of the inability of the hospital to get blood from the Blood Bank due to lack of power.

The restoration of electricity aims to prevent such unfortunate incidents and ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential services in the future.

Numerous appeals had been made to restore electricity to both institutions.

Due to their accumulated debts, the St. Anne’s Hospital and the Damongo Fire Service Station were disconnected by the Northern Electricity Company.

Recognising the critical importance of these facilities, steps were taken to address the issue.

According to Accra-based Class FM, the hospital was on the evening of Monday, May 22, reconnected to the power grid, bringing relief to the medical staff and patients.