The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) deserves commendation for its sterling performance in the just ended bye-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

According to Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, their performance was sterling because compared to figures in the 2020 general election, they increased their votes.

At the end of the much anticipated by-election on May 23, 2023, the parliamentary candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Yaw Anim, polled 15,264 votes to beat the NDC candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and two independent candidates, both called Kwaku Duah.

The NDC’s Kwesi Amankwah garnered 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah managing a paltry 62 votes.

The performance of the NPP at Kumawu, they argue, is a dress rehearsal to what to expect in the 2024 general election.

But Mr Gbande on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday vehemently disagreed.

He said but for vote-buying and inducing peeved residents at Kumawu with gifts, they would have lost the seat.

“After moving government machinery to Kumawu and engaging in vote-buying exercise, NPP suffered voter apathy of about 48 percent,” he claimed.

Rather, the NDC Deputy General Secretary said the NDC increased its votes by 64 percent with its new candidate, Kwesi Amankwah.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, Mr Gbande said they are re-strategising to match the NPP boot-for-boot.

ALSO READ:

University students asked me to match up the amount NPP gave them for their vote – NDC Kumawu PC

Akufo-Addo congratulates NDC, NPP for peaceful Kumawu bye-election

Kumawu by-elections: Voting begins