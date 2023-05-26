Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Ernest Anim, the Member of Parliament-elect for Kumawu, after the recent bye-election.

He praised the peaceful conduct of the election and expressed gratitude for the support his party received.

Mr Mahama expressed optimism for the upcoming 2024 general election and credited the hard work of Kwasi Amankwa, the National Democratic Congress candidate.

He also commended the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism. Ernest Yaw Anim, the New Patriotic Party candidate, emerged as the winner with 70.91% of the votes.

