An accident on the Kumasi-Accra highway has claimed one life while another person is in critical condition.

The accident, which occurred at Duapompo in the Asante Juaben municipality, involved a Burkina Faso fuel tanker with registration number 9374F-10-3BF.

Eyewitnesses say the fuel tanker driver travelling from Tema to Burkina Faso attempted to save a car travelling in opposite direction.

He veered off the road to allow the speeding car travelling from Kumasi access, resulting in the tanker somersaulting.

Driver of the fuel tanker is reported to have died on the spot.

One person, the driver’s mate, has been admitted at the Konongo Government Hospital in the Asante Region receiving treatment.

Speaking to Adom News, the Konongo-Odumase Assistant divisional officer grade 2, Anthony Kwabena Barnes, said they found the driver dead upon arrival at the accident scene.

