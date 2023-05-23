The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has denied allegations by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it is engaged in vote-buying in the ongoing Kumawu bye-election in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Ntim says the NDC is losing the election, hence their resort to all manner of allegations against the NPP.

Speaking to the media after visiting some polling centres, the NPP National Chairman said his party is focused on retaining the seat and thus will not be distracted by spurious allegations.

Mr Ntim, thus, dismissed the claims and urged voters to turnout in their numbers and vote for the NPP’s candidate in the polls, Ernest Yaw Anim.

“When you’re losing an election, you go about making all manner of excuses. When you’re drowning in a river, even if a leaf from a tree falls, you would want to hold on to it.

“They are losing the election and they know, that’s why they are making all manner of things. We don’t expect them to say the NPP has done well to win this election,” he said.

Earlier, a Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was engaging in vote-buying ahead of the election.

Mustapha Gbande said that although the constituency has been a traditional stronghold of the governing party, it has barely experienced any developmental project, hence the decision by the NPP to influence the voters.

Also, some residents of Wonoo in the constituency have alleged inducement by some elements of the NPP.

According to them, some NPP officials are sharing GH¢20 and GH¢10 notes to electorate who voluntarily present their voter’s ID card to prove that they’re eligible to vote.

But in response to these allegations, the National Peace Council said it is yet to receive any tangible evidence of vote-buying.

A Board Member of the Council in the Ashanti Region, Hakeem Baidoo, said no evidence has been provided.

“Some people are aggressive and are saying that people are giving out money, but since we came we have not seen that,” he said in a JoyNews interview.

On the other hand, some residents have also accused the NDC of engaging in the same tactics.

“It is true that the NPP people are sharing money here but the NDC also did same yesterday and shared medicine, spraying machine,” a constituent alleged.

ALSO READ: