The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says he cannot give any verdict on security performance in the ongoing Kumawu by-election.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, at a stakeholders’ meeting with political parties assured of adequate security during and after the bye-election.

But despite the deployment of what appears to be adequate police personnel at the various polling centers, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah believes it is too early to give a verdict on police performance.

Citing violent incidents during the 2020 Elections, he said majority of security breaches were recorded after 3:00p.m, especially during counting and collation.

“My experience with by-election is that if there’s going to be any disturbances, it starts from 3 O’clock going into collation period.

“Collation is very critical. People can wait and then create confusion during collation. So we are cautiously optimistic and we cannot give any verdict about the security performance so far,” he said.

Voting centres across the Kumawu constituency have police officers, some with as many as six, equipped with body cameras.

Speaking on the elections in general, the NDC Chairman said he was generally satisfied with the conduct of the elections despite reports of vote-buying allegations involving some agents of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

“We’ve gone round several polling stations and I think that so far so good. We encountered only one breach of peace but it was brought under control so I think so far so good.

“The allegations of money sharing and a few cases of vehicles belonging to the NPP are parked there with items visibly there. Once it is 50 metres away from the polling station, there is little one can do. You can only rely on your conscience,” he said.

The usual allegations of vote-buying particularly during by-elections have resurfaced in the Kumawu by-election with the two major parties once again pointing accusing fingers at each other.

