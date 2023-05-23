A 23-year-old man at Kentey, a farming community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, has been arrested by the police for having sex with a female goat.

The suspect, who is a farmer, has been granted bail with charges of unnatural carnal knowledge.

The Nkwanta South Divisional Police Command confirmed this to Adom News.

According to the police, residents in the community hinted that the suspect was having sex with their goat and reported the case to the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu also gathered that this is not the first time the suspect has been caught in the act, forcing his pregnant wife to dump him

He has since been granted bail by the Nkwanta police after he denied the allegation to allow further investigation into the matter.

However, speaking with the mother, Ndebechie Atta, she said the allegations against her sons were frivolous and lies.

She admitted that though her son was once caught in the act of having sex with a goat, the recent one is not true.

The frustrated mother accused the complainant of hating his son without any evidence.

ALSO READ