North Gonja. 3 farming communities enjoy electricity for the first time since independence

The Chiefs and people of Kpariya, Bugsa and Yagbon communities in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, have expressed excitement after they were connected to the national grid for the first time in decades.

The over 1,200 residents of the three communities are enjoying electricity for the first time since Independence. The residents are hopeful that the connection would boost economic activities in their respective communities.

These farming communities, which are known among the food basket in the district, believe the intervention could also help them venture into agro-processing.

The Member of Parliament of the Daboya-Mankarigo Constituency, Mahama Asei Seini, whose efforts echoed the plight of the people, said he feels very proud that these communities have finally been connected to the national grid.

He noted that this will catapult development and enhance teaching and learning in the beneficiary communities.

“When I came to the constituency, there were only 10 communities that were connected to the national grid, and through my efforts and that of the Ministry of Energy, so far, we have covered 29 communities. And now, three other communities that were not on the main system, have been connected to the national grid”, the MP of Daboya-Mankarigo stated.

The MP said it was a great feeling as he watched with fulfilment the joy on the faces of the residents when the lights were switched on.

“I came to the seat to serve my people and when we were able to switch the lights on and the smiles on the faces of the people alone, it was more fulfilling to me as their MP. Communities that were there since the creation of Ghana without lights, and this is the first time they are having it, what else do you expect such communities to do? So, it was all joy,”86 he noted.

The MP appealed to the Ministry of Tourism, and Creative Arts to take advantage of the electricity and develop the Kpariya Waterfalls to unearth its full tourism potential which remains untapped.

The MP revealed that the two other communities at Mankarigo that are outlawed to the North and South including five in the Daboya zone, will all be tackled during the next phase of the rural electrification project which will commence soon.

Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, MP, Daboya-Mankaeigo Constituency addressing his constituents.

“I feel very proud and also feel that I’m now part of Ghanaian society. My area, which was completely deprived, has now joined the country in development,” an excited resident said.

Another resident, Mumuni Alhassan, said the era of travelling to the district capital, Daboya to charge their mobile phones and access other electricity-powered services is over.

“Life indeed grows with time, it doesn’t just end. Today, all the years of travelling to Daboya to charge our phones, and go to the grinding mail are all over. And children too can use the power to read their books,” he stated.