Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, also known as NAPO, has made a heartfelt plea to the electorate of the Kumawu Constituency, a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them not to vote against the party in the upcoming parliamentary by-election today.

Addressing the concerns raised by Kumawu residents regarding the lack of development in their communities, despite their consistent support for the NPP in previous elections, NAPO emphasized the importance of maintaining unity within the party.

He passionately implored the residents to vote for the NPP candidate in the by-election, emphasising that the party needs their support to secure the necessary numbers in parliament.

“I earnestly beseech you; do not bring disgrace upon us. We are committed to improving the infrastructure in your communities, and we will address the issues you face, such as roads and electricity,” NAPO stated in Twi during his interaction with Kumawu residents.

He was accompanied by prominent NPP figures, including the party’s national chairman, Stephen Ntim.

“We need your vote to ensure that we can continue the commendable work we have been doing,” NAPO added, underscoring the significance of their support in maintaining the positive trajectory of the party’s initiatives.

