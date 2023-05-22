The parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not happy with the conduct of the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the by-election on Tuesday, May 22, 2023.

Kwasi Amankwaa, popularly known as Tom Cee, claims the EC was not fair with the NDC during the balloting for the positions on the ballot paper.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the livid candidate claimed the NPP candidate new his position on the ballot a day before the balloting.

“NPP candidate had his poster with number 1 position in town even before we went for the balloting,” he bemoaned.

Even more worrying, Tom Cee stated is the theatrics about the logos on the two independent candidates contesting the by-election.

He expressed misgivings about the two independent parliamentary candidates who appear in Kente cloth but are represented by a dove and a falcon.

“I don’t understand why the EC will approve such a thing; their conduct is worrying,” the NDC candidate fumed.

Tom Cee is certain it is part of a grand scheme to deter supporters of one of the independent candidates who contested the late Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah in the 2020 parliamentary election.

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the symbol of one of the independent candidates, Kwaku Duah in the upcoming Kumawu by-election.

This means, Kwaku Duah would no longer be represented by a falcon, as advertised earlier in a draft notice of poll.