With the highly anticipated by-election at Kumawu just around the corner, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are engaged in a fierce contest for supremacy.

The Electoral Commission is set to hold the by-election on Tuesday, May 23, following the passing of the incumbent MP, Philip Basoah, earlier this year.

Prominent figures from both parties have ramped up their efforts to secure victory for their respective candidates.

Anthony Nukpenu, the Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the NDC, and Ernest Owusu Bembah, the Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, clashed during an appearance on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show held at Kumawu.

Mr Nukpenu expressed optimism, stating, “we are going into the elections tomorrow to appreciate the numbers and ensure that our opponent’s numbers depreciate.”

He outlined their target of achieving around 5,000 votes, while suggesting that the NPP’s best result would be around 8,000 votes.

He accused the NPP of neglecting the needs of Kumawu constituents and claimed that voters would show them the way by choosing the NDC.

In response, Owusu Bembah asserted that all NPP supporters were firmly behind their party and would not disappoint.

He stated: “We are going to prove to the NDC that we will win, and trust me, this election is the beginning of good things to come in the 2024 election.”

Mr Bembah expressed confidence in the NPP’s developmental projects at Kumawu and anticipated an increase in their votes to approximately 18,000.

He emphasised that the NPP’s candidate is a unifying force and the victory would send a strong message to the NDC.

As the by-election approaches, the political atmosphere at Kumawu remains charged, with both parties vying for political power and eager to secure the seat.

