Ahead of the much anticipated by-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, the two major political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have marshaled forces to the area.

This follows the unfortunate demise of sitting Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah.

As the ruling party works to retain the seat, the opposition party is hoping to snatch it as a signal to what is coming in the 2024 general election.

Prior to voting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Kumawu is agog with political activities as prominent figures from both political parties including former President John Mahama and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stormed the town to rally support for their respective candidates.

However, the fight for supremacy is in which political party has embarked on developmental projects in the area.

National Youth Organiser of both NPP and NDC clashed on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem and defended vehemently their party’s projects in the area.

NDC’s National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, popularly known as Pablo, argued that majority of the towns in Kumawu were connected to the national grid under PNDC/NDC government.

He cited the Kumawu water project and many town and link roads in the area as projects under the NDC.

Pablo said the NDC brings relief and does not discriminate when it comes to development projects in areas which are not their strongholds.

He urged the people not to be deceived by the vote buying road projects by the NPP government since they will be halted after the by-elections.

In a rebuttal, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, said the road projects in the area aree not to attract votes.

Rather, he explained that, the ongoing road projects have become possible because of the vision and hard work of Philip Basoah, the late NPP MP for Kumawu Constituency.

The NPP Youth leader stated that the road projects at Kumawu and the nearby communities would continue unabated even after the by-election.

He appealed to natives in Kumawu to vote massively for the NPP and its candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim to continue the developmental projects in the area.