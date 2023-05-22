Director General of the National Lottery Authority Samuel Awuku, has been awarded the Overall best Public sector CEO of the year 2022.

He received the award at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards.

Mr Awuku beat over 20 CEOs to take the coveted Overall CEO of the Year for the Public Sector.

He was awarded for being a model of business excellence, illustrating leadership, and vision, demonstrating high Standards of ethical practices and professionalism, investment and job creation in Ghana, and positive impact on the business community in the Public Sector.

Mr Awuku’s leadership in guiding the NLA to spearhead innovation and digitalization across its various business operations for the growth and progress of the lottery industry in an ever-changing and dynamic global economy is immense.

Under his leadership, the NLA now has global recognition, having positioned the Lottery Authority and lottery companies in the country as strategic partners for other lottery bodies in the sub-region, and with the NLA now exporting lottery products to other African countries.

The event which attracted the nation’s crème de la crème, presented the most astute captains of industry, spearheading and achieving not only in Ghana’s fledgling economy but also, in the wider context of ECOWAS and Global business circles.

Other CEOs and business executives cutting across the industry won awards for various categories.

The top awards for the day went to Mr. Selorm Adadevor overall best CEO private sector and Mr. Samuel Awuku, Overall best CEO in, Public Sector.



The Award was presented to him by the former President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

