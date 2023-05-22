Alan Kyerematen, aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has taken to Facebook to celebrate his mother’s 103rd birthday on May 23.

In a heartfelt post, he expressed his gratitude to God for her remarkable life and shared a beautiful picture of his mother.

Mr Kyerematen captioned the post by saying, “Celebrating such a milestone is truly remarkable. We thank God for her life. Happy 103rd Birthday to my mother.”

