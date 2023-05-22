A heavy rainstorm which occurred over the weekend has claimed the life of a five-year-old girl at Koforidua Magazine in the Eastern Region.

The building collapsed on two siblings; a girl, five years, and a seven-year-old boy in the bedroom while the mother was in the kitchen cooking.

According to the mother of the two children, Diana Labotey, the heavy rainfall caused the living room to collapse, trapping her children.

Her daughter was injured badly in the head while the boy suffered some deep cuts on his body.

They were immediately rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital where the girl was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, her son is still receiving treatment in the same facility.

The incident has since been reported to the Koforidua Central Police station for further investigation.

ALSO READ