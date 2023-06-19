Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, one of the aspirants contesting the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been turned away in his bid to submit his nomination forms because they were incomplete.

The economist was the first person to arrive at the NPP headquarters on Monday.

Joy News’ Samuel Mbura who was at the NPP headquarters reported Dr Apraku left out his Curriculum Vitae (CV) and his personal achievements (contributions to the NPP).

The Election Committee chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye has therefore asked him to get all his documentation and ensure they are complete before submission.

Meanwhile, his team has hinted they will return either on Friday or Saturday.

Three other aspirants; former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former Agric Minister, Afriyie Akoto and former Mampong MP Addai Nimo are also expected to submit their forms today.

The NPP, on Friday, May 26, opened nominations for the election of its Presidential Candidate for the 2024 General Election.

The exercise would end on June 24, 2023.

The one-month exercise kick-starts the processes for the final leg of the Party’s internal elections to elect a presidential candidate on Saturday, November 4, 2023, for the 2024 general election.

