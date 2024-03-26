Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, a Convention People’s Party (CPP) parliamentary aspirant for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has resigned from the party to throw his support behind Samia Yaba Nkrumah, an independent parliamentary candidate.

Confirming the matter to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, in Takoradi, he said his decision was hinged on his belief that Jomoro needed Madam Nkrumah to prosper.

According to him, as the descendant of the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, it was important that the Nzema people consciously vote for his daughter as the Member of Parliament (MP) to help protect and preserve the memory of the first President of Ghana.

“This will enable Samia to leverage Kwame Nkrumah’s influence around the world to drive investments to Jomoro, leading to rapid development and sustainable economic opportunities that promote entrepreneurship and support local businesses to grow,” he said.

Dr Kwesie said he believes that Madam Nkrumah had the vision and commitment to improve upon access to quality education and skills training programmes to help enhance the living standards of the Jomoro people.

He noted that: “The Samia agenda, anchored on her father’s ideas, also seeks to put priority on developing infrastructure and amenities such as roads, water supply, and electricity, which will improve the quality of life for all residents.”

He said the independent Parliamentary Candidate would strive towards better access to healthcare services and social support programmes for the constituents, while implementing policies that would protect the natural resources through sustainable environmental practices.

Dr Kwesie added that Madam Nkrumah had clear plans to leverage the tourism potential of Jomoro to ensure growth and prosperity for the people.

“I think with all these and many other plans she has, I have no doubt in her ability to bring in the much-needed development we the people of Jomoro have long desired,” he indicated.

He, therefore, called on the people of Jomoro to support Madam Nkrumah to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress in the impending December 7 general elections.

ALSO READ: